Scottish SPCA is desperately seeking homes for two special snakes

The Scottish SPCA is in search of homes for two overlooked snakes in the care of their Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity is appealing for people who understand the specialist needs of a boa constrictor and a python.

Can you give a home to Callahan, the carpet python?

Graeme Innes, manager of the centre said, “We are looking for homes for Sylvester, a red-tailed boa constrictor, and Callahan, a carpet python.

“Callahan has been with us for 432 days so we are desperate to find his forever home. He is an older snake, aged between nine and 11 years old.

“Carpet pythons prefer to live in trees so this will need to be incorporated into his new home and taken into consideration by his new owner. He is around six feet long.

“He eats and sheds well but can get a bit grumpier than usual during the shedding process.

“Sylvester is well handled and loves to explore.

“Boas can live for around 25 years and we’ve estimated him to be between five and eight years old so taking Sylvester on is a long-term commitment.

“He will need a secure enclosure measuring around eight feet in length and three foot wide.

“They are fascinating creatures and we are hoping that a snake enthusiast will take either of these boys on."

Anyone who is interested in rehoming Callahan or Sylvester should contact the Scottish SPCA’s centre in Aberdeenshire on 03000 999 999.