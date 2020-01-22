Scottish SPCA name their most unusual rescues of 2019

The Scottish SPCA has named their most unusual rescues of 2019.

The animal welfare charity included the rescue of an otter in Inverurie in their list.

In November the Scottish SPCA received a call after an otter was spotted on a street in the town.

The charity believes the mother and pup were separated by flooding which is quite common in wet weather.

He was taken to a local vet who contacted the Scottish SPCA.

Inspector Amanda Watson took the pup to the charity’s National Wildlife Rescue Centre where he will stay until he is a year old as that’s how long otters stay with their mothers in the wild.

Other unusual rescues included a stowaway snake in a suitcase, a cockatiel, an eagle-owl, a seal pup, cygnets, a tarantula, stags and a fox.

A plastic toy snake was also included.