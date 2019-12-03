Sensory garden unveiled by Scottish SPCA

The Scottish SPCA has unveiled a new sensory garden for dogs at their Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre thanks to generous funding from craft beer giants, BrewDog.

Local boxing champion Lee McAllister was there on the day to show his support.

Acting centre manager Louise Griese said: “The idea behind the garden is to provide dogs with sensory stimulation they will never have experienced before.

“The garden is full of different scents, and in the summer months there will be dog friendly plants, which encourage them to use their senses and provides mental stimulation within the surroundings.

“The garden also includes different surfaces and textures which create an element of fun for the dogs, as well as many other objects and obstacles to provide exercise and to keep the dogs entertained.

“We’ve designed this area to incorporate as many different experiences for the dogs as possible including a safe, quiet space for them to relax in.

“Our centre in Glasgow opened their sensory garden last year and the team have witnessed positive changes in the confidence levels of the dogs.

“It was a real team effort involving the local community. A special mention to George Glennie who was integral to the construction of the garden and thanks also to Lee.

“We’re so grateful to BrewDog for making this sensory garden possible. This will change the lives of dogs that come into our care and better prepare them for finding their loving, forever homes.”