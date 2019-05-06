Sight loss support group to meet in Inverurie

A new support group which aims to help increase the confidence and independence of people affected by sight loss is set to meet once a month in Inverurie.

The group, which has been organised by leading sight loss charity the Macular Society, in partnership with local people, will hold its first full meeting on Thursday, May 16.

The meeting will be held from 10am-12pm, at the Hopeville Social Club on Harlaw Road, and then on the third Thursday of each month.

The group is up and running following a successful open event, which was held by the Macular Society at Hopeville Social Club in April.

Its ongoing aim will be to offer information, encouragement and friendship to people who are affected by macular disease and other forms of sight loss.

Laura Gray, Macular Society regional manager, said: “The Inverurie Macular Support Group is here for anybody affected by sight loss and we want to encourage people to come along.

Everyone is welcome to come along to the group

“It’s good to be able to learn from each other’s experiences and get tips. The peer support can be so helpful. Our groups can really help people increase in confidence and become more independent.

“The group will invite guest speakers on a variety of subjects, including sight loss and its impact on our daily lives. The meetings are also social occasions where we can chat over a cup of tea."

For more details about the group contact Laura on 07948 352967, 01467 620658 or email laura.gray@macularsociety.org.