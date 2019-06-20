Society installs time capsule at Roadie

Members of Meldrum and Bourtie Heritage Society braved the bad weather last week to watch the installation of a time capsule.

Society chairman Robert Anderson installed the capsule on Wednesday, June 12 at the Viewpoint of the Whin Road footpath which was officially opened in 2017.

Robert said: “The time capsule contains current and historic information, mainly about the local area.

“The heritage society hopes the people who open it in 2100 will find it interesting and informative”.

The Whin Road Project was undertaken by the society to construct an accessible footpath on the site of the old road from Oldmeldrum to Banff.

The path, which is situated just off the Oldmeldrum bypass, leads up to the Viewpoint where impressive views of Bennachie, the Garioch area and surrounding hills can be enjoyed.

Long-term member Doug Smith has devoted much time and effort in the planning and construction of the ‘Roadie’ on behalf of Meldrum and Bourtie Heritage Society.

The society selected June 12 because of its historical significance to Oldmeldrum.

On 12 June 1672 the Restoration Scottish Parliament ratified the Royal Charter in favour of Adam Urquhart of Meldrum.

Contained in the Charter was the power to create Oldmeldrum a burgh of barony and to hold a weekly market on Saturdays and to have two public fairs yearly in May and November respectively.

Oldmeldrum and district has a rich past and the society aims to promote knowledge and understanding of the history and heritage of the local community through the creation and development of a multimedia archive.

Each year the society has a photographic display at Oldmeldrum Sports. This year the theme was ‘Entertainment’ which proved popular with visitors.