SSEN talk to bright spark pupils

SSEN Transmission staff visited Rothienorman School last month to talk to the children about how energy works and how they can stay road safe during construction.

The staff are currently working on the construction of the Rothienorman substation, which forms part of SSEN Transmission’s reinforcement and improvement of the transmission network in the North East and East Coast of Scotland.

The school visit marked a busy couple of weeks for the team, following visits to the substation site by members of the local community, Fisherford Community Council and Rothienorman Community Association.

During their visit they talked to the pupils about the key role Rothienorman substation will play in facilitating the connection of renewable energy to the National Grid on the North East Coast.

They also showed them how the substation will help control the flow of energy across the north east, directing renewable energy generated around Peterhead, and assist with the delivery of energy to where it’s needed, while highlighting the key role SSEN Transmission plays in supporting the transition to Net Zero.

Finally they used their visit to talk about staying safe around increased local and construction traffic and gave each pupil a high visibility vest and snap band to wear when travelling to and from school on dark mornings and winter nights, helping the children to “think bright” about road safety and improve their visibility to drivers on the road.

Following the visit Gary Donlin, SSEN Transmission’s Community Liaison Manager, commented: “We really enjoyed our visit to Rothienorman School.

“It was great to see the children so interested in finding out how energy works and the role SSEN Transmission plays in facilitating renewable generation and the transition to Net Zero.”

Mr Donlin added: “We have been working closely with community since the early development of the project and this has continued into construction, it is important to us to ensure we work together to actively mitigate any impacts of the works.

“We were pleased we were able to talk about keeping road safe around construction traffic and give the children high-vis to help themselves to be seen by drivers during the dark mornings and nights.”

Work on the substation began in April this year and is expected to be completed in summer 2021.