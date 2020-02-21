Stephen to hold 24-hour charity PT-athon

An Inverurie-based personal trainer is holding a 24-hour fitness event to raise funds for a charity which supported his sister.

Stephen Hart, of Hart Fitness, will run fitness classes throughout the day and night on Saturday, February 29 in aid of CLAN Cancer Support.

The personal trainer was inspired to raise funds for CLAN after his sister, Lauren, turned to the charity for support following a breast cancer diagnosis.

Lauren, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatment at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, accessed CLAN’s services in Inverurie including counselling and wellbeing therapies.

Stephen will run classes from 8am on Saturday, February 29 until 8am on Sunday, March 1.

There are no costs for the classes on offer, instead Stephen has asked for donations towards CLAN.

All of the classes must be booked by visiting the Hart Fitness website and social media.

The event is open to anyone of any age, and all abilities.

Stephen said: “I’ve been completely blown away by the tremendous response.

“Previously, I was aware of CLAN, but it wasn’t until my sister Lauren was diagnosed with breast cancer in September last year that I realised the scale of the cancer support services that they offer.”

Janine Still, Aberdeenshire area services co-ordinator for CLAN Inverurie added: “We are so grateful to Stephen for organising this incredible event which is really getting people talking in Inverurie.”