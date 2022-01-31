Storm Corrie: Facilities available for those affected by storm damage

A number of Live life Aberdeenshire facilities are open until 8pm offering ccess to a hot shower or phone charging

Quick reminder that if you need access to a hot shower or phone charging etc, the following Live life Aberdeenshire facilities are open until 8pm. They will be open from 9am tomorrow (Tues).

Turriff Sports Centre

Banchory Sports Village

Deveron Community & Sports Centre

Inverurie Community Campus

Ellon Community Campus

Portlethen Pool

Westhill Swimming Pool

Fraserburgh Community & Sports Centre

Huntly Swimming Pool

Peterhead Leisure Centre

Mearns Community Campus

Hot food provision

The message to affected individuals, families and communities is where you can make your own arrangements for food, warmth etc. you should do so.

However if you can’t make your own arrangements, then Aberdeenshire Council will provide food for collection by members of the public at Live Life Aberdeenshire sites.

We won’t know until tomorrow morning what food distribution will look like, but it will be based on today’s model and an update will go out early tomorrow.

If food needs delivered into other areas, our Area Managers teams will arrange with community groups for them to collect from Live Life Aberdeenshire sites.

If any individual or family has further specific needs, they should contact the Aberdeenshire Council Assistance Line on 0808 196 3384 (8:45am to 5pm).

People wanting to pick-up a meal can do so at the following locations:

Aboyne Scout Hut between 16.00-17.00

Alford Community Campus (outside the building as no power) between 16.15-17.00

Banchory Sports Village: between 16.00 and 17.00

Inverurie Community Campus: between 16.00 and 17.00

Mearns Academy Community Campus: between 16.00 and 17.00

Stonehaven Fetteresso Church Hall between 16.15-17.00

Turriff Sports Centre: between 16.00 and 17.00

Peterhead Leisure and Community Centre: between 16.00 and 17.00

Boddam Library: between16.15pm to 17.30pm

SSEN catering provision

In addition to Aberdeenshire Council food provision, SSEN catering facilities remain in place at the following locations:

Alford, Transport Museum Car Park, Fish & Chips

Bognie Brae, Bognie Brae Arms Car Park, Steak Bar

Cannich, Village Centre, Highland Hog Roast Food Van (from 12.30pm)

Fyvie, Outside the Co-op, Steak Bar

Insch, Church Hall Car Park, Western Road, Hot Food Van

Kemnay, Aquithie Road, Steak Bar

Munlochy, Car Park Highland Hog Roast Food Van

Tarland, The Square, Steak Bar

Torphins, Learney Hall, Fish & Chips

Whitestone, Opposite Finzean Town Hall, Steak Bar

SSEN has also arranged for a hot food van to supply residents in Lumphanan

Schools

Please check the Aberdeenshire Council website for details of school closures: online.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/Apps/schools-closures/

Phone numbers:

If you need help, or need to report fallen trees – via Police on 101

Power outages – via SSEN on 105

Non-urgent medical issues – via NHS on 111

Emergency council housing repairs - 03456 08 12 03

Emergency social care 03456 08 12 06