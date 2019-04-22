Strong demand at Thainstone sale

Over 2,000 buyers and sellers attended Thainstone’s collective sale of plant, machinery and equipment on Saturday, April 13.

The sale saw an outstanding 3,000 lots forward, and the auction team sold 82 per cent of all items entered both on-site and online.

Commenting Mark Barrack, Head of Specialist Auctions at ANM Group, said: “A strong crowd of buyers was present last week at our April collective auction, which saw consistent prices achieved for good quality lots across all categories.

“The day’s leading prices came from two JCB 3CX excavators which were purchased using our online bidding platform and sold to a buyer in England. The JCB brand continues to command strong prices, as buyers value reliable and good quality equipment. We also had a wide variety of lots available in the light and commercial 4x4s section which proved popular among buyers.

“Our May sale, which is traditionally one of our largest auctions of the year, is fast approaching and we encourage sellers to get in touch with our team to cash their goods.”

The highest-selling item of the auction, a 2014 JCB 3CX excavator in the tractor and plant section, achieved a price of £36,500.

Other top prices include a 2011 Land Rover Defender 110 XS 7 Seat Station Wagon realising of £16,750 in the light commercials and 4x4s section, and a 2011 Scania R560 6x2 Tractor Unit in the heavy commercials section, making £25,000.

A King low loader realised £5,500 in the trailers and containers class, and the farm machinery and equipment section saw a tractor drawn hook lift trailer achieve £9,000.

The live and online event, hosted by the Thainstone Specialist Auctions and Aberdeen & Northern Marts team, is held eight times per year at Thainstone Centre, Scotland’s premier auction centre. The sale is well-attended by both on-site and online buyers and sellers, with buyers from across UK, Ireland and Northern Ireland making substantial purchases through the sale’s online platform.

The next plant, machinery and equipment sale is scheduled for Saturday, May 25 from 9am at Thainstone Centre, Inverurie.

Consignors are encouraged to submit their entries as soon as possible to receive maximum exposure to potential buyers.