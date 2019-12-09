Supermarket seeks new staff members

Aldi is recruiting for a number of colleagues in the norht east as a result of its continued popularity and growth across the region.

In a welcome boost to the local economy, the leading discount supermarket is looking for four Deputy Store Managers and 17 Store Assistants for its stores in Inverurie, Westhill, Beach Boulevard, Cornhill and Ellon.

Richard Holloway, Regional Managing Director at Aldi, said: “As Aldi’s popularity and customer’s demand for quality products continues to increase, we’re in a great position to create a number of new opportunities in the area.

“Aldi offers fantastic benefits, including competitive pay, a great working environment and a number of progression opportunities. We pride ourselves in supporting the long term career development of all our colleagues and invest in training and development programmes to ensure that all teams feel engaged, challenged and motivated.”

Applications and more information on all of Aldi’s store positions can be found on Aldi’s recruitment website at www.aldirecruitment.co.uk/stores.