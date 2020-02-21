Support for young musicians

Local music society charity Inverurie Music has presented awards to 13 young musicians.

The youngsters received cash awards of between £100 and £200 from the charity’s annual award scheme.

Students at local academies are eligible to apply for funds to support their musical endeavours through such things as the purchase or repair of instruments, music lessons, and the acquisition of relevant musical equipment.

Inverurie Music promotes a popular classical and jazz concert series each year and also runs music skills workshops to enhance the skills of local amateur and semi pro players. Some of the workshops have been supported by The Garioch Partnership.

Fundraising for the award scheme included a concert given by pianist and writer Sandra Mogensen, who gave an expert and expressive recital of twenty short piano pieces by female composers from the 19th century.

Canada-born Sandra’s latest recording is an album entitled En Pleine Lumiére featuring many delightful miniatures by these composers.

In a generous gesture to Inverurie Music, Sandra gave a house concert free.

About 30 members and guests attended and were made very welcome by hosts Denys Wheatley and Jean Fletcher at Leggat House, Keithhall, in January.

Depending on fundraising success, Inverurie Music hopes to open applications for another round of awards in September.

More information is available at inveruriemusic.org.