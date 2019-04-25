Thainstone prepares for annual show and sale

Aberdeen and Northern Marts’ Thainstone Centre is gearing up for its annual show and sale of commercial breeding cattle and pedigree bulls and females next week.

The show and sale of heifers with calves at foot and other commercial breeding cattle, sponsored by East Coast Viners, will commence on Tuesday, April 30 with the show in Ring 2 at 9am, followed by the sale at 10am.

Judges for the pre-sale show are Will MacDonald, Tormore and Kris Sutherland, Dunbeath Farms.

Included in the offering of 300 breeding cattle is top-quality Simmental cross, Limousin cross and Salers cross heifers, with spring-born calves at foot, many with show ring potential.

All heifers have been selected for their milking and breeding ability.

On the same day, the annual show and sale of pedigree bulls and females, sponsored by Ardene Vets, has attracted 53 bulls and three females.

Orkney’s Liam Muir from Upper Onston, will judge the pedigree bulls from 11am onwards in the Exchange and the sale will commence at 2.30pm in Ring 3.

Forward for sale is 19 Charolais, nine Limousin, eight Simmental, seven Salers, five Aberdeen-Angus, two British Blue, two Beef Shorthorn and 1 Gascone.