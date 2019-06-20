Theatre group set for latest show

A local youth theatre are busy rehearsing for their next show in Inverurie.

CYMT will bring their production of ‘The Addams Family’ to Inverurie Town Hall on Friday 21 and Saturday 22 June.

Doors will open at 7pm each night with the show due to begin at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available from www.inverurieboxoffice.co.uk priced at £10 for stalls and £12 for the balcony.

Established in 2016 by Debrah Mackay and Alisdair Sneden, CMYT provides an outlet for children to perform on a staged basis in musical productions and musical revues.

CMYT is a non-profit organisation gaining funds for shows by fundraising and providing shows to the greater public.

They aim to develop young people’s interest in music and and the performing arts while developing their knowledge and expertise in these areas in an encouraging environment.

The group is open to all from the age of 5-18 years.

Both Junior (below P7) and Senior classes (P7 and above) are held at Hatton of Fintray Hall on a Sunday morning.

Last year CMYT performed ‘The Wizard of Oz’ at Inverurie Town Hall.

In 2017 CMYT held a number of fundraising events to gain funds for the group.