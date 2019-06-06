Top award for make-up artist

An Inverurie make-up artist is celebrating after winning a national accolade at the Official Make-Up Awards.

Samantha Banks was crowned the winner of the ‘Freelance Make-up Artist’ category.

Commenting after the ceremony Samantha said: “I am overwhelmed to receive such a fantastic award in the Makeup Industry and I’m very proud to be brining it home to Inverurie.

“None of this would be possible without the support of my family and friend and my wonderful clients, so thank you to you all.

“I look forward to welcoming both old and new clients and showing off my award.”

The second Official Make-Up Awards were held on Sunday, May 26 at the Mercure Piccadilly Hotel in Manchester.

A spokesperson for the Official Make- Up Awards, said: “We are very delighted to have welcomed such great finalists and winners at the second Official Make-Up Awards.

“It was a very inspiring night dedicated to those who have spent their whole career in making people look beautiful.

“The make-up industry plays a vital role in the British economy and we are honoured to see that our attempt to acknowledge and reward the meritorious professionals of the sector has been successful.

“We would like to congratulate all finalists and winners for their achievements.”