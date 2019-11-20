Top award for Oldmeldrum director

The director of an Oldmeldrum firm has been recognised for his contribution to education and training at this year's Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) Star Awards.

Gordon Gibb, director of Oldmeldrum-based Polaris Learning Ltd, was highly commended in the SQA Champion category acknowledging his outstanding contribution to supporting the development of Scotland’s food and drink sector using SQA qualifications.

With almost 50 years’ experience in the butchery trade, Gordon has been at the heart of supporting the next generation make their own mark in the industry.

Through Polaris Ltd, Gordon has been an advocate for SQA’s vocational qualifications and since 2010, the company has taken on five Modern Apprentices, and the team has certificated thousands of food and drink SVQs.

Gordon was joined by other finalists from across the country and further afield at a glittering ceremony at Glasgow’s renowned Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum.

SQA Chief Executive, Fiona Robertson, said: “The SQA Star Awards are a fantastic celebration of the commitment, and talent of young people from across Scotland, and the dedication of the teams at SQA centres that deliver our courses and qualifications here in Scotland, across the rest of the UK, and around the world. I have been inspired by the stories that I have heard tonight, especially the entrepreneurial spirit shown by our two Pride o’ Worth winners. It has been a pleasure to meet with all of our finalists this evening, and I congratulate every single person here on their outstanding achievements.”

Education Secretary John Swinney said: “All those receiving awards and commendation have shown an outstanding drive and devotion to learning in their chosen field. My congratulations to the winners and finalists for their achievements.

“The variety of routes taken by the learners across the categories demonstrates the immense diversity of their ambitions, and I am grateful to the SQA for its work in creating and expanding the options available.”