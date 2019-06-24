Top Girlguiding award for Shannon

An inspirational young woman from Inverurie has risen to the challenge to achieve the highest award in Girlguiding.

Shannon Smith (23) was presented with her Queen’s Guide Award at the House of Commons by Amanda Medler, Chief Guide, during a special ceremony on Saturday, June 15.

To achieve the prestigious award Shannon took on a series of personal challenges in areas including social action, voluntary work and travel.

Fewer than 150 young women out of the hundreds of thousands of Girlguiding members are presented with the award each year.

The challenges must be completed by members while they are between the ages of 16-25.

Shannon took one year to finish her challenges, which included taking part in an exploration to Loch Lomond, as well organising a fundraising night for a local charity, Archie in Africa, as part of her Community Action project.

Shannon said: “I really wanted to do it and was so determined to get it done.

“Honestly, I think I must have cheated because I had so much fun doing it that it didn’t feel like work at all.

“It was definitely stressful at times but it was an amazing feeling to look back at how much I’d done and accomplished in such a short time.”

Shannon added: “I couldn’t have done it without my mentor, family and guiding friends from all their support and advice, listening to my rants and giving me ideas, they were amazing”

Amanda Medler, Chief Guide, said: “Girlguiding gives girls and young women the chance to build confidence and have adventures.

“The recipients of the Queen’s Guide Awards are an impressive group.

“They’ve shown what can be achieved when you’re determined and put your mind to something.

“They should be very proud of all they’ve achieved.”

Girlguiding was able to host this event thanks to support received from players of People’s Postcode Lottery which raises money for charities and good causes across Great Britain.