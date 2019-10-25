Top honour for chriopractor Elisabeth

An Inverurie chiropractor has received a prestigious award from the British Chriopractic Association.

Elisabeth Davidson, who owns Inverurie Chiropractic Clinic, received the award at the associaton’s conference in Birmingham for services to the profession.

She is only the second person to receive this award.

Elisabeth celebrates her 25th anniversary as a chiropractor this year and has owned Inverurie Chiropractic Clinic for ten years.

Previously she owned Riverside Chiropractic Clinic in Aberdeen for 15 years

She graduated from the Anglo-European College of Chiropractors in Bournemouth in 1994 and also gained an MSc in Advanced Paediatric Practice in 2007.

Professor Lesley Haig who is currently CEO and Principal of the AECC University College congratulated Elisabeth on her award, saying: “We are fortunate to have such talented alumni who make a difference to the chiropractic profession and healthcare more widely.”

Elisabeth is director of academic affairs for the Royal College of Chiropractors’ Faculty of Pregnancy and Paediatrics and teaches post-graduate seminars all over the UK and Europe.

She also mentors new graduates in Scotland and runs her busy practice in Inverurie.

At the end of October, she will be presenting at a conference in Tel Aviv.