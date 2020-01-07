Top trade at Thainstone sale

Trade reached a top of £2600 at Aberdeen and Northern Marts’ 30th anniversary show and sale of store cattle on Friday, January 3.

Sale leader on the day was a 21-month-old British Blue cross heifer from brothers William and David Moir of Moir Livestock, Newmill of Rathen, Fraserburgh, who sold 69 heifers to average 280p per kg.

Weighing 610kg, their sale topper was an unshown heifer bred by A MacDonald, The Ess, Carrbridge, which sold to Gordon Cameron, Newton Cottage, Acharacle, Argyll.

Two other Limousin cross heifers from Moir Livestock made £2,050 apiece when sold to Gary Bell, Haaside, Lockerbie, while another sold for £2,000 to A and E Neachell and Son, Shrubbery Farm, Aldridge, Staffordshire.

The champion in the pre-sale show, sponsored by Thomson of Sauchen, was awarded to a 24-month-old Limousin cross heifer from Steven Smith, The Byre, Sunnyhill Croft, Turriff.

Tapped out by judges Gavin and Stuart Ross, Wardhead, Strichen, was a 668kg heifer bred by George Jack, Woodend, Killearnan, Muir of Ord, which later sold for £1,600 to J Gordon and Co, Waterside of Forbes, Alford.

The reserve honours went to a 21-month-old Charolais cross heifer weighing 654kg from Moir Livestock.

This was a heifer bred by A Smith, The Leys, Tarland, Aboyne, which made £1,700 when purchased by Mark Baxter, The Bungalow, Troup Home Farm, Gamrie, Banff.

AC Fotheringham, Ballinloan, Dunkeld, Perth, stood champion in the home-bred section with a 14-month-old Limousin cross heifer. Weighing 488kg, she sold for £1240 to Walter Dandie and Sons, Learielaw, Broxburn.

Meanwhile, proceeds from a 16-month-old Charolais cross heifer from Malcolm Allan, Uppermill Farms, Kintore, were donated to north-east cancer charity Friends of Anchor.

She sold for £1,000 to judge Gavin Ross, Wardhead, Strichen.

Commenting on the sale afterwards Aberdeen and Northern Marts’ head of livestock John Angus, said: “Our 30th anniversary show and sale attracted a tremendous show of stock which sold to a packed ringside of active buyers, with trade surpassing sellers’ expectations.”

For more information about Aberdeen and Northern Marts or the ANM Group go online to www.anmarts.co.uk.