Tour of Britain 2022 stages confirmed

Organisers have confirmed all eight stages and host regions for the 2022 Tour of Britain in September.

Stage one will start in Aberdeen and finish in Aberdeenshire, before moving around the UK and finishing on the Isle of Wight.

Full detail can be found at www.tourofbritain.co.uk/host-regions-announced-for-2022-tour-of-britain

Leader of Aberdeenshire Council Cllr Andy Kille said: “Last year we celebrated being the furthest north that the Tour has ever finished in its history, and this year we will be the furthest north that has ever hosted the ‘Grand Depart’. Whilst the detail of the exact route is still to be confirmed, the early plans would suggest it is going to be an absolutely spectacular finish in Aberdeenshire, something neither the riders nor the viewers will forget.

"I know the team are working to bring the Tour in 2022 into the heart of communities that didn’t get to experience the live action last year, thus widening the popularity of the race as well as the knock-on appetite for cycling across all of our communities. The series of Tour of Britain races which have been hosted in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire are sure to leave a legacy for many years to come.”

Cllr Jenny Laing, Aberdeen City Council Leader said: “Aberdeen was immensely proud to host the finish of last year’s Tour on the beachfront, where thousands of residents and visitors witnessed the spectacular conclusion to a world-class sporting event. That the race will this year start in Aberdeen is testimony to the enthusiasm of fans, the partnership support on offer, and the City Region’s burgeoning reputation as a place to live, work, visit and do business.”