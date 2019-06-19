Trades award for local firm

An Inverurie-based garden design company was a winner at the Trades Awards in Aberdeen earlier this month.

Gerbera Designs won the Garden Design and Landscaping category sponsored by STV.

The award ceremony was held at the Ardoe House Hotel on Friday, June 7.

The Trades Awards, which has been running since 2014, is an annual event which rewards and recognises trades people and trades businesses in North East Scotland.

Business owner Joanne Evans said: “I am proud as punch. I have been a finalist for the past two years so it’s third time lucky for me.

“It’s a tough category with lots of creative talent out there.

“I would like to thank all our clients for their support and also to our plant nurseries and landscapers who have worked with us over the past few years. We couldn’t have done it without you.”

Gerbera Designs was set up by Joanne in 2011 when she retrained as a garden designer after taking redundancy from the BBC.

She explained: “I had always been interested in gardening since owning my first house in Bristol

“Having worked in the television industry for nearly 20 years I had developed a good visual awareness too so garden design seemed a good fit for me.”

Joanne is also a gardening tutor and forest school leader, taking children out into the great outdoors.

She runs Gardening4Kids, a successful gardening school for children based at Ben Reid Garden Centre in Aberdeen.