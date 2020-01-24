Traffic calming at Rothienorman

New speed limits and traffic calming measures are set to be implemented in Rothienorman.

Aberdeenshire Council carried out a traffic management review of the speed limits in the village after speeding concerns were raised by members of the public and Rothienorman Community Association.

Council officers created a proposal to extend the 30mph section along the B9001 and introducing 20mph speed limits across all residential streets.

The new 20mph speed limits were proposed for Fraser Way, Fraser Court, Simpson Crescent, Rothie Park, Smithy Road, Station Road, Crawford Place and Kimberley Court.

A physical traffic calming feature for Smithy Road was also suggested.

Meanwhile it was suggested to extend the current 30mph speed limit by 270m north to take in Harvey Way and 290m south to cover the narrow pedestrian footpath over the Red Burn bridge.

The 40mph to the north of the village would remain in place to act as an intermediate speed limit on leaving and entering Rothienorman.

The proposal was discussed by members of the Formartine Area Committee on Tuesday, January 21.

Commenting at the meeting councillor Anne Stirling said: “This is a very welcome paper that has been received well locally too and it’s encouraging to see this come forward.

“I hope people are encouraged to put their views forward to the service. I appreciate the work that has gone on and I await the responses.”

Fellow councillor Alastair Forsyth added: “As a Rothienorman resident I have had people come to my door with their concerns.

“This work has been in progress for a while and it is most welcome. I look forward to it being published and I hope the views of residents are considered carefully.”

Councillors unanimously agreed to support the proposal.

A four-week statutory consultation will be carried out and followed by a 21-day public consultation.