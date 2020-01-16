Tributes paid to stalwart Kenny

Tributes have been paid following the sudden death of a multi-tasking team member and local stalwart in the Garioch community.

Kenny Gibb died suddenly at home in Kintore on Tuesday, December 3, aged 59.

Kenny was known for his work in the “Streetsports” football diversionary project over the last decade and more recently the “Youth Resilience” project in Kemnay and Inverurie.

He made such a large contribution to the success of projects by encouraging participation, increasing self-confidence and helping the young people involved to develop their life skills.

His influence spread right across Aberdeenshire covering the key communities of Peterhead, Fraserburgh, Westhill, Banchory, Stonehaven and of course Inverurie.

Live Life Aberdeenshire Interim Head of Service, Avril Nicol, said: “Being involved with the young people and helping them progress, learn and achieve new skills was Kenny’s forte.

“When he was not available many young people would ask where he was and when he would be taking the sessions again.

“Kenny’s enthusiasm was infectious and attendance grew accordingly. His input, enthusiasm, care and positive influence on young people will be missed greatly.”

As a longstanding member of Live Life Aberdeenshire’s events team, based at Leisurelend in Inverurie, he was often seen hiring out or delivering equipment and towing trailers to events throughout the area.

He was a core team member at events including cross country races with Active Schools, triathlons, Great Inverurie Bike Ride and various attractions like the mobile climbing wall and bodyzorbs.

However, his real passion was as a basketball coach – firstly as a founder member of Garioch Basketball Club and more recently within Active Schools, delivering weekly “fun” basketball sessions to pupils of all ages across central Aberdeenshire.

He also ran a basketball academy during the summer holidays in the Oldmeldrum area, a model later rolled out to other areas of Aberdeenshire.

Kenny was also mentor to a number of current and former pupils at Inverurie, Kemnay and Meldrum Academies, providing that “extra” bit of experience, confidence and knowledge to help them succeed in life, in further education or on leaving school.

“Whether coaching, regaling us with tales of a round of golf at Kintore Golf Club on a fine day in the summer or simply having a blether, Kenny will be sorely missed, especially for the fun that he brought to the Active Schools programme, and that has to be one of the best ways for us to remember Kenny,” said Andrew Miller, Active Communities Manger, who worked closely with him.

His love of sport also included longstanding service to Aberdeenshire Sports Council for over 20 years, serving as Vice Chair and then Chair from 2009 - 2013.

Jim Conn, himself a former Chair, added: “Sport and helping people were two of Kenny’s passions in life. Kenny was excellent at keeping in touch with and helping member clubs. He will be much missed by his many friends.”