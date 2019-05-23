Twilight Walk marks 10th anniversary

Three hundred people joined together to support the 10th 10k Twilight Walk on Friday, May 10.

The popular annual event, held in aid of Cancer Research UK, was started up in 2010 to mark ten years since the passing of organiser Angie Shearer’s Granny Thomson from non-hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Since 2010 over £315,000 has been raised for Cancer Research UK’s life-saving work and this total will rise once all fundraising and donations have been collected from the walk.

Angie said: “To have the level of continued support for the walk for ten years from the local community, sponsors, participants and volunteers, we can’t thank everyone enough.

“300 wonderful people supported the walk and we were extremely lucky with the weather.

“We are so grateful for the continuous support of the Garioch Sports Centre in hosting the walk each year, J.G Ross Bakers for their amazing contribution as main sponsor.

“A big thanks to the Fennel for the yearly prosecco stop which brought a lot of smiles to keep everyone going.

“Thanks also to Tesco for the donation of refreshments and fruit and Paul Douglas for taking pictures on the night.

“A huge heartfelt thank you to our incredible volunteers, marshalls and participants, we couldn’t do the event without them or those that gave up their time and raised funds to participate in the walk, to help us beat cancer faster, thank you.”

The evening kicked off with a speech from Angie, then her brother Alan got everyone geared up for the walk with a fantastic warm up and the walkers got underway at 10pm.

On return the participants enjoyed refreshments and the fabulous JG Ross cupcakes and received their certificate for completing the 10k.

To be kept informed of next year’s date see the ‘Twilight Walk’ Facebook page.

Participants are encouraged to return remaining sponsor money by Friday, June 7 so a final total can be announced.