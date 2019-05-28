Updated A96 dualling options on show

Local residents are invited along to a number of public consultations showing updated options for the A96 dualling project.

Following ongoing design work and feedback from earlier consultations, a number of the options being considered for dualling the 26 mile stretch of the A96 between Huntly and Aberdeen have been revealed.

Starting today in Inverurie, local communities and road users can see and comment on the options being taken forward for further design as Transport Scotland looks to identify a preferred option by the end of 2019.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity Michael Matheson said: "The Scottish Government has given a clear commitment to dual the A96 which will see delivery of around 88 miles of upgraded road between Inverness and Aberdeen, a huge task but one we are committed to delivering.

"As part of that dualling programme, we are taking forward the design work for the 26 mile stretch of the route between Huntly and Aberdeen. Having let local communities see and comment on a series of options last October, we have now reduced the number of options for this challenging section of the A96 and have made some changes to the options being taken forward as a result of the feedback we have received.

“The preferred option will be comprised of a combination of the remaining sections to form a continuous route between Huntly and Aberdeen.

“I would encourage anyone with an interest in this scheme to visit one of the drop-ins from 28-31 May to view our plans for the scheme and give us their views. The vital feedback we receive will help inform the design and assessment work as we look to identify a preferred option by the end of this year."

The first public event will run today (Tuesday, May 28) at the Wyness Hall in Inverurie. A second event will also be held at the same venue tomorrow (Wednesday, May 29).

On Thursday, May 30 a drop-in event will be held at Kinellar Community Hall in Blackburn, while a final drop-in will be held at the Gordon Arms Hotel in Huntly on Friday, May 31.

All of the drop-ins will take place from 12 noon to 7pm.