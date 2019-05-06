Uryside pupils help to create time capsule

Children at Uryside Primary School have helped to create a time capsule that will be sealed until 2069.

The time capsule has been made to mark the final few homes for sale at Taylor Wimpey’s Garioch View development of new homes in Inverurie.

Uryside pupils were challenged to capture a snapshot of local life in 2019.

The time capsule has been buried within the communal central square of the Garioch View development and has been marked with a commemorative plaque.

Working in their classes, the children have created an interesting picture of modern life in Uryside which is now sealed for the future and includes letters to their future self; a poem, a selection of coins and photos of the bautiful views from their school.

They also included a copy of a newspaper, the current school menu and a school tie.

The pupils fully embraced and enjoyed the project that was set for them by the team from Garioch View.

Deputy head teacher David Shanks said: “This has been a fun and very different mission for the whole school to be involved in, and it’s an opportunity for the children to make a little bit of local history in their own town.

“It has also been a great way for the children to think about the regular items they use and things they see in their everyday life and consider what children in the future will think of them in 50 years’ time.”

Karen Armstrong, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey East Scotland added: “Our project with Uryside Primary School is a great way for us to capture some memories of what it’s like to be a child growing up in Inverurie now.

“The children provided some great items that are now sealed until 2069, marking the completion of our Garioch View development and developments in Aberdeenshire.”