Vandals strike at Inverurie school

Police Scotland is appealing for witnesses after trees were vandalised at an Inverurie school.

A number of trees were damaged at Strathburn Primary School on two separate occasions between Thursday 18 and Monday 21 April.

PC James Stewart said: "The trees had been planted by pupils at the school and have been damaged beyond repair.

"This act of vandalism is completely mindless and is not only extremely upsetting for the school community but will be costly to remedy.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 using ref. no. CF0100240419."