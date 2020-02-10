Vehicles are in demand at Thainstone

ANM Group hosted its first collective machinery sale of the year on Saturday, January 18.

The sale saw more than 2,000 buyers and sellers in attendance at Thainstone Centre.

The auction featured an entry of more than 2,500 items and achieved a strong sales rate of 80 percent.

Mark Barrack, head of Thainstone Specialist Auctions, said: “Consistent prices were achieved across all sections with the light commercial and 4x4 vehicles category seeing several lots sell in excess of high trade guide prices due to the scarcity of quality stock available in the wider market.

“The tractors section was outstanding again, and strong conversion rates were achieved for heavy commercials with many buyers from England bidding keenly.

“Scotland’s largest sale of plant, machinery and equipment continues to grow in popularity, and we’re delighted with the strong start to 2020. The team did an excellent job setting up the event, facilitating the auction and delivered a professional service to all our customers.”

The top price of £39,000 came from a 2005 Beast Bandit 2680 shredder in the tractors and mobile plant section, followed by £20,500 for a Valtra T162 Versu 4WD tractor.

The light commercial and 4x4 vehicles category saw a Ford Transit 100 T350 double cab tipper achieve £7,800 and a Land Rover Discovery TDV6 commercial auto sell for £7,500.

The next sale is scheduled for Saturday, March 14 from 9am at Thainstone.