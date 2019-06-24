Walkers ‘give Bennachie a bosie’

Around 400 people took part in the ‘Bosie on Bennachie’ fundraising walk at the weekend.

Starting at the Back of Bennachie car park, walkers made their way up to Mither Tap where they linked hands at noon to form a circle around the base to give the hill a hug.

The event was organised by conservation charity, the Bailies of Bennachie, and it was held on Sunday, June 23.

Bailies of Bennachie outreach officer Fiona Cormack said: “It was a special moment to have everyone joined together around the top of the hill.

“Participants sang along to the sound of the Kintore Pipe Band playing Scotland the Brave, Flower of Scotland and Auld Lang Syne.

“Some did a Mexican wave, others swung arms and some took a little time to reflect on their reasons for doing the walk.

“One family from New South Wales in Australia took part and there was great support for this community event from the towns and villages around Bennachie.”

“Mither Tap means ‘mother’s breast’ and that led us to raise money for breast cancer care and the University of Aberdeen Development Trust’s research into cures for breast cancer through this event.

“We know that many people who have been affected by the disease took part in the walk.”

One of the participants, Kate Brosman from Daviot, said she was last up Bennachie after her diagnosis and before her treatment.

She explained: “I promised myself that I would come back once I was through the other side. It has been a while and I wasn’t sure that I would make it to the top but I was just up in time for the bosie and feel I have parked the whole experience there.”

Funds raised will be spilt after costs between the two breast cancer charities and the Aberdeen Mountain Rescue Trust who provided marshals on the day.

The Kemany Scout group also came out to help with members assisting with car parking and marshalling.

After the bosie walkers returned to the field at the Back of Bennachie where they rested in the sunshine and enjoyed pizza, ice cream and coffee and cakes provided by local caterers.

Fiona added: “The bailies of Bennachie are delighted that this has been such a tremendous success. This is a very special hill in the hearts of many in the North East of Scotland and we are delighted that so many came to celebrate Mither Tap and raise money for these deserving charities.”