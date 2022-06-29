We Are INverurie Business Improvement District re-elected to serve for a consecutive five-year term

From left: Ian Sinclair (We Are Inverurie Director), Derek Ritchie (We Are Inverurie Manager) and Jim Savage (Aberdeenshire Council Chief Executive)

Following recent voting among BID levy payers, the ballot closed at 5pm on Thursday, June 23 with 125 votes cast in the ballot as follows:

YES – in favour of the Business Improvement District proposals for the areas within Inverurie as specified on the Ballot Paper – 83 NO – not in favour of the Business Improvement District proposals for the areas within Inverurie as specified on the Ballot Paper – 42

As BID Manager, Derek Ritchie’s, successful first term as BID Manager draws to a close, he has reflected on the past five years, highlighting the success of the BID, the future of BID and his gratitude for various key partners in the process.

He said: “Inverurie is a thriving town centre, filled with a good mix of quality independent businesses along with a wide range of the big-name nationals, who combined make Inverurie an active destination for shoppers and visitors alike.

“Partnership and collaboration have helped deliver a number of the key projects and events in the town centre and we will continue to build on the successes by proactively working with our key partners; Aberdeenshire Council, Inverurie Environmental Initiative, Inverurie Business Association, Inverurie Events, Inverurie Community Council, Inverurie Rotary Club, Garioch Heritage Centre and recently launched SCIO, Evolving Inverurie.

"Personally, I would like to thank the board of Inverurie BID for the backing and support I have received during what has been challenging times in the last couple of years. I feel that we have given Inverurie business owners valued support and promotion for their businesses and the collective town centre. It’s worth noting that the partnership with our local digital agency, Market Ethically, over the last couple of years as a key part of our recent success. I also want to give my thanks to Suzanne Rhind and Susan Adams of Aberdeenshire Council for their continued support throughout the renewal ballot process.

“Exciting plans are coming in the new term and we are committed to continually delivering for INverurie.”

Since 2014, the council has formally supported BIDs - business-led initiatives for those firms where an annual levy is charged to all commercial buildings falling within a defined area of a town if a yes ballot is successful.

In Inverurie, the current BID has undertaken a number of projects and activities including new Christmas lights and switch-on, a Wedding Weekend, INtune INverurie Music weekend and the Pride of Inverurie Awards.

The BID has also subsidised the provision of hand sanitising stations, provided business training for first aid, customer care, food hygiene and social media, arranged hanging baskets and planters and undertaken extensive business promotion and marketing campaigns for Inverurie in general.