Wedding Weekend to return to Inverurie for second year

The Inverurie Wedding Weekend will return for its second year on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 April.

Shops around the town will showcase their own wedding displays and merchandise, and will even offer special deals for this weekend only.

Meanwhile a fantastic range of exhibitors will also be available to view in a pop-up wedding marquee that will be located behind the Town Hall.

To top off the weekend there will also be street food, drink and entertainment available, as well as competitions with wedding vouchers up for grabs.

So if you are planning your big day why not visit Inverurie town centre and find some inspiration.

The event is free and everyone is welcome to come along.

For more information about the event please visit www.inverurieweddingweekend.com.