Ythan Singers delight at Christmas concert

The Ythan Singers were delighted to perform their Christmas concert, ‘Rejoice and Be Merry’ twice; firstly in Ellon Parish Church, and again in St Andrew’s Church, Inverurie.

The concert opened with the audience joining in with that well-known carol ‘Once in Royal David’s City’ and continued with many Christmas favourites such as ‘In the Bleak Mid-winter’, ‘The Holly and the Ivy’, and ‘Shepherd’s Pipe Carol’.

Several singers performed solos: Adrian Smith sang ‘O Holy Night’, Carol Addison sang ‘Away in a Manger’ arranged by Ythan Singers’ member Frances Lamb, Hazel Wilkins sang ‘The Holy Boy’ and Sheila Craggs sang ‘Welcome to Our World’.

Both concerts ended with Ralph Vaughan Williams’ ‘Fantasia on Christmas Carols’ led by Gordon Hay singing beautifully the baritone solo part, which holds the whole piece together.

Morag Simpson, who is well known in the area as she takes about eight choirs a week, conducted the concerts.

The accompanist was Rosemary Lund, who has been with the choir since its start in 1980.

The Singers would like to thank both their audiences for raising £425 for Home-Start and £405 for the Trussell Trust in Scotland.

Both charities support families in their times of need and we are delighted that our efforts will give someone a better Christmas.

The evenings ended with tea, coffee and mince pies and shortbread from the Ythan Bakery.