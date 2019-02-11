Photo competition extended

The deadline for our exclusive photo competition has been extended giving you, our readers, more time to get your shots to us.

We have teamed up with CALA Homes to award one lucky reader with a Canon SLR camera worth £500.

Keen photographers in the Inverurie area are invited to take part in the competition by submitting images which demonstrate what the town means to them.

We would like to see photos which capture the essence of Inverurie: the friendly community and lively town centre, beautiful views, striking landscapes or its wonderful wildlife.

To get involved, simply submit a single photo along with your name, address and telephone number to the iheartinverurie@beattiegroup.com email address.

You can also upload your entry via the CALA Homes Facebook and Twitter pages tagging CALA Homes and the Inverurie Herald and using #iheartinverurie.

The CALA judging panel will pick five finalists and readers will get the chance to vote for the winner.

The winning photograph will be displayed in the sales suite at The Grove development in Inverurie.

The competition will now close on Thursday, February 28 so get your images to us and you could be the proud owner of a fantastic new Canon SLR camera!