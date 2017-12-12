Search

Photography Exhibition at Acorn Centre

Brian Battensby and Paul Douglas at their photography exhibition
Two local photographers have come together to stage a new exhibition of images at Inverurie Acorn Centre.

Freelance photographer Paul Douglas and sports photographer Brian Battensby will show the non-sporting side of their photography.

Brian’s display features a couple of stunning images of Loch Skene as well as quirky collages of Inverurie and Oldmeldrum.

Paul, whose photos feature in the Herald, has a range of landscape photographs taken in 2016 from the West Coast and Islands.

Paul said: “I decided early on that for this exhibition the proceeds of any sales will go to Friends Of Charlie House so I’m hopeful of raising some cash for a very special cause.”

The exhibition at the gallery at Inverurie West Church’s Acorn Centre is free and will run until Saturday, December 30.