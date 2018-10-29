Physios take on ‘Beast’ for stroke group

Four local physios have raised more than £1,400 for the Exercise after Stroke Inverurie group by sucessfully completing the Prime Four ‘Beast’ Race near Banchory.

The physios are from the Inverurie Chartered Physiotherapy and Podiatry team and are all based in Kintore.

They took part in the gruelling 10k event last month.

Physiotherapist and ‘Beast’ team organiser, Laura Patterson, attended the Stroke Group’s session on Tuesday, October 23, at St Mary’s Church Hall in Inverurie.

She handed over the cheque to Pam Marr, the Chair of EASI ( Exercise After Stroke Inverurie) who accepted the money on behalf of the group and its members.

Laura said: “We climbed, ran, squelched and crawled in all sorts of unnameable substances but we all did it. It was a team effort and certainly worth the blood, sweat and tears on the day for such a good cause.

“I am delighted to have been invited to hand over the cheque to Pam and the Exercise After Stroke classes in Inverurie.

“These classes are affiliated to Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland and are run professionally by a qualified fitness instructor.”

Pam added: “ My thanks go to Laura and her colleagues at the Inverurie Chartered Physiotherapy and Podiatry practice.

“They braved cold mud and discomfort to raise a huge amount of money to support our group.

“The classes, led by our instructor Sue Leftwich of ‘Fit Like’ help those who have had a stroke with mobility and functional exercises to assist them in daily living.

“They provide a forum not only to maintain fitness but a meeting for mutual support and encouragement.”

Instructor Sue Leftwich added: “No two strokes are the same and therefore, I aim to give bespoke exercises within a class setting.

“For one person it might be practising getting in and out of a chair, for another it may be jogging along the hall.”

Membership is open to people who have had a stroke but they should be referred to the class by a health care professional.

The classes are held every Tuesday at St Mary’s Church Hall in Inverurie from 2-3pm.