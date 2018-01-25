Plans submitted for sports complex

A major planning application for a large community sports complex in Inverurie has been submitted to Aberdeenshire Council.

The plans have been developed over a few years and have been the subject of wide consultation. It will see the existing Garioch Sports Centre expand with an exciting range of indoor and outdoor programmes catering for all ages, interests and abilities.

An artist's impression of the new development

The ISDP steering group has worked alongside Aberdeenshire Council officials and councillors to finalise the plans, that take into account what is likely to be available at the new Inverurie Academy Campus. New facilities planned for the 25-acre sports centre site include an all-weather stadium suitable for football and rugby and a second all-weather pitch, a three Court Tennis Arena, an enlarged gymnasium, fitness rooms, a kids barn, youth hub and also an early learning and childcare setting for up to 40 children.

The complex will cost between £12-15 million and will be developed in phases, with various funding sources being pursued.

The sale of Inverurie Locos Harlaw Park will help finance some of the costs, with the Locos moving to a new home at the stadium where they will become a tenant of the Sports Trust.

Chairman of the Garioch Sports Trust, Gordon Booth, said: “This is a great way to start the year with an ambitious and exciting project for people of all ages and interests in Inverurie, the Garioch and across Aberdeenshire.

“Although sports and leisure opportunities will be central to what we do we will work closely with health practitioners to provide health improvement opportunities, particularly for those with cardio vascular and mobility problems.

“The introduction of indoor tennis to Aberdeenshire in a bespoke arena with the help and advice of Judy Murray is the icing on the cake.

“We are indebted to Inverurie Community Council for the support they have given us in the submission of the planning application.”