Plans to tackle misogynistic behaviour welcomed

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin has welcomed plans for Ministers to consult on how the criminal law might be strengthened as part of efforts to tackle misogynistic behaviour.

The move was announced by Cabinet Secretary Humza Yousaf who said a forthcoming consultation focusing on updating and consolidating Scotland's hate crime laws will include consideration as to what measures may be needed to better tackle gender-based violence, including misogyny.

It comes after a resolution was passed at the SNP’s annual Autumn conference in Glasgow by Ms Martin which calls for paid leave for victims of domestic abuse who are attempting to leave a violent partner.

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin said: “I am pleased to hear the Scottish Government is working with a range of partners to tackle violence against women and girls.

“This includes challenging unacceptable attitudes and harmful behaviour. It is important we guard against a pervasive misogyny which, unchecked, impacts on the wider health, wellbeing and safety of our communities.

“There is a clear need for continued action to be taken to tackle gender-based prejudice and misogyny in Scotland, although there are different views on the specific actions needed.