Playgroup donates Nativity cash to charity

A north east charity has received a welcome cash boost from an Inverurie playgroup.

St Andrew’s Church Playgroup held a Nativity show just before Christmas and the event raised more than £400.

Through kind donations from parents, grandparents and other family members, as well as cash from raffle sales and refreshments, a total of £442,45 was raised.

The playgroup decided to donate the money to Spikin Autism and More (SAAM), a parent peer support group for families or carers that have children with autism or other disabilities.

The group provides a welcoming, relaxed environment for parents to not only share experiences, resources and information to help their children, but also to reduce their own feelings of ‘being alone’ and to provide one another with some much needed support

Representatives from the charity visited the playgroup on Friday, January 25 to accept the donation.

Speaking to the Herald, Lisa Moir of SAAM said: “The money will go towards organising training sessions that will provide help on topics including dyslexia, speech and language.

“We previously recevied funding from the Garioch Partnership so we will add this money to that.

“We want to help give more people the opportunity to have access to help with childcare issues.

“The training sessions are open to everyone and we hope to have day and evening workshops.”

Spikin Autism and More is based in Alford but started Peer Support Sessions at Homestart Garioch just over a year ago.

Lisa created the group following the death of her husband.

She added: “After he died I found it quite isolating finding support to raise our son who was three at the time and diagnosed with autism.

“Since then the group has grown quite significantly and now meets fortnightly in Inverurie.

“The more support we can get, the more opportunities and training we can provide.”