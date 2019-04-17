Please give Bennachie a bosie on walk

A fundraising walk will be held at Bennachie later this year.

The five-mile walk, to be held on Sunday, June 23, will go from the Back of Bennachie car park up and across the hill, to just below the summit of the distinctive peak of Mither Tap.

Once there, walkers will form a ring around the peak giving Bennachie a bosie.

Money raised will be divided after costs between three charities; Breast Cancer Care, the University of Aberdeen Development Trust, and the Aberdeen Mountain Rescue Team.

Chair of the Bailies of Bennachie, Jackie Cumberbirch, said: “This event aims to celebrate the peak and as it means “mother’s breast” it seemed appropriate to raise money for breast cancer charities.

“The event is open to men and women and whole families; reflecting the fact that everyone is affected by breast cancer.

“We estimate the walk will take about two hours to the top at an average pace with all walkers aiming to be at Mither Tap ready to link hands at noon.”

Entry is £16 for adults over 16, and includes a t-shirt and donation to the charities.

Children under 15 can take part for free but can pay £6 for a t-shirt.

To sign up visit www.bailiesofbennachie.co.uk.