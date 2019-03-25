Police appeal after incident at Pittodrie

Police Scotland is investigating an incident which occurred at Pittodrie Football Stadium in Aberdeen earlier this month.

The incident occurred at a Scottish Cup fixture between Aberdeen Football Club and Rangers Football Club shortly after the match had finished.

Police Scotland have released these images in the hope that someone can help

As a result of the incident a man sustained a head injury which required hospital treatment.

Police are looking to trace the man in the images as it is believed he may be able to assist them with their enquiries.

He is described as being aged in his 20’s and wearing a black and grey jacket. He is described as having very short fair-coloured hair and was wearing a Rangers scarf.

PC Tom Bashforth said: “I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident or who recognises the man pictured to contact police via 101 quoting reference number CF0053110319.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous.”