Police check Shire’s taxis and buses

Road policing officers have been out and about checking the condition of school buses and taxis in North Aberdeenshire.

Road policing officers carried out checks on taxis in Inverurie, Ellon and Huntly over the weekend of December 8 and 9 to ensure vehicles are being properly maintained over the festive period.

A handful of minor issues were detected and guidance was provided, but the majority of the 19 vehicles checked were roadworthy.

Meanwhile officers undertook stop checks of school buses servicing Mintlaw, Fraserburgh and Banff academies between Monday 10 and Wednesday 12 December.

Each vehicle was examined to ensure that they were road worthy and safe.

Road Policing Sergeant Scott Deans said: “We stopped 12 buses and were pleased that only one minor defect was found.

“At this time of year we are conscious of telling drivers to ensure their personal vehicles are ready for winter.”

Inspector Neil Morrison said: “Drivers were more than happy to stop as they appreciate our duty to ensure vehicles are roadworthy. We ask people to find another way to travel if they are drinking at Christmas so it’s only right that we check the vehicles trusted with getting you home safely."