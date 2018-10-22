Police issue advice ahead of Halloween

Police in Aberdeenshire are issuing their annual appeal for residents of all ages to make the 2018 Halloween weekend safe and enjoyable for everyone.

As the big day approaches, officers have issued some simple guidance for young people to ensure that Halloween passes safely and that anti-social behaviour or irresponsible behaviour is avoided.

Sergeant Andy Sawers of the Formartine Community Policing Team said: “The past few years have seen Halloween pass quietly within Aberdeenshire generally but there are still residents who are affected by the minority who behave anti-socially and ruin what should be a fun and family orientated time of the year.”

Parents and young people are asked to consider the following advice:

Stay in well-lit areas and consider carrying a torch.

Don’t frighten elderly people or younger children and don’t enter a house unless you know the person who lives there.

Young children should always be with an adult and older children should ensure they are with friends.

If a sign says “no trick or treaters”, respect that person’s wishes and move on.

Be visible and take a mobile phone so that parents/guardian can keep in touch, but before leaving tell your parents or guardian where you are going and what time you will be back.

Wear appropriate clothing that keeps you dry but still lets you show off your costume.

Further advice on personal safety can be found online at www.scotland.police.uk.