Police launch appeal to find missing Inverurie woman

Police Scotland is appealing for information to trace an Inverurie woman.

Emma Brew (40) has been reported missing from her home in Inverurie. She was last seen at Rutherford Folds, Inverurie at approximately 8.30am on Friday.

Emma is described as being approximately 5ft 4 in height of medium build with brown/blonde shoulder length hair.

She is believed to be wearing a pink waterproof jacket, dark coloured leggings, grey cardigan, red and blue trainers and a dark coloured Adidas back pack.

Any person with information as to the whereabouts of Emma is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 4109.