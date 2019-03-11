Police memorial service in Aberdeen

More than one hundred police officers and members of police staff who have died during service in the North-east will be remembered later this week.

The North East of Scotland Police Memorial Service is to be held on Saturday (March 16) in St Mark’s Cathedral, Rosemount Viaduct, in Aberdeen at 10.30am.

The names of 101 members of staff will be read out and candles will be lit to represent their lives.

Speaking about the service, president of the North East Branch of the Retired Police Officers Association Scotland, Kenny Thomson, said: “This is the 12th year the service has taken place and it is an important event in the police calendar.

“The service gives staff and relatives the opportunity to come together and remember colleagues who have passed away and to support their families and friends.

“There is already a well-established national memorial service held at the Scottish Police College in Tulliallan every September, but this service gives the opportunity for families and staff based in the North-east to come together locally.

“It is always a well attended event and from speaking to staff and families of those who have passed, we know that it does bring comfort and is highly valued.”

The list of staff who will be remembered includes those who worked in the various police organisations which have existed in the area including Elginshire Constabulary, Aberdeen City Police, Aberdeenshire Constabulary, the Scottish North Eastern Counties Constabulary, Grampian Police and now Police Scotland.

Anyone wanting further information about the service can contact Ron Findlay, secretary of the North East Branch of the Retired Police Officers Association Scotland, by emailing northeast@rpoas.org.uk.