Politicians learn about Trust's new strategy

Two local politicians met with the National Trust for Scotland at the weekend to learn more about its new strategy.

Banffshire & Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson and Turriff and District SNP councillor Alastair Forsyth visited Fyvie Castle at the invitation of the Trust where they were met by Ian Hawkins, North-east General Manager, who briefed them on the Trust’s new strategy.

The National Trust for Scotland is supported by more than 360,000 members and champions Scotland’s natural, built and cultural heritage.

Stewart Stevenson MSP said: “This was a really informative, interesting and useful discussion with Ian about the work of the National Trust for Scotland.

“Fyvie Castle and the many other castles, houses and gardens in the care of the Trust across the North of Scotland contribute massively to our tourist economy and provide a range of high-quality visitor attractions.

“The Trust has been pivotal in protecting the things that make Scotland special since 1931 when it was founded and I’m confident that it will continue to go forward from strength to strength.”

Cllr Alastair Forsyth added: “I was delighted to be able to attend this meeting and hear about the National Trust for Scotland’s strategy for the future.

“Ian provided a really interesting insight into the work of the NTS both here at Fyvie and across the North-east. NTS staff and the volunteers who help make the visitor experience do a tremendous job and I am grateful to them for the work they do at Fyvie.”