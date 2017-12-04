MP lends a hand at food bank collection

Gordon MP Colin Clark took time out on Saturday to volunteer during a collection for the Trussell Trust foodbank.

The Scottish Conservative MP joined local councillor Lesley Berry and others at the Inverurie Tesco on Harlaw Road on December 2.

Speaking afterwards, Mr Clark said: “Local people from Inverurie and the surrounding area gave very generously. We collected a lot of tinned and non-perishable food.

“The Trussell Trust provide a fantastic service, which is so important at this colder time of year as we approach Christmas.

“Having met with Trussell Trust in the past, foodbanks provide a safety net and often help people engage with the relevant authorities.

“We spend a lot of time doing constituency casework helping people who are finding the welfare system complicated.

“Trussell Trust provide for many of those people in crisis and emergency situations.”

The Trussell Trust is a poverty charity that relies heavily on volunteers.

More than 40,000 people across the UK volunteered with a foodbank over the past year, helping to get food to people in crisis.