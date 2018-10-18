Popular pumpkin patch set to open

A north east mum is busy preparing to open her popular pumpkin patch in Udny this weekend.

Jenny Fyall is the founder of Udny Pumpkins, a pick your own pumpkin patch located near Udny Green.

Some of the pumpkins at Udny Pumpkins

Former Scotsman journalist Jenny started Udny Pumpkins last year as she explained: “This will be our second year.

“My husband John and I moved up here after purchasing a property that we had our eyes on for a while.

“We kept animals and I was keen on growing my own vegetables, but we had a couple of fields that we weren’t using.

“One of my friends said her two boys really wanted to go pumpkin picking but I had to ask her what that was as I had never heard of it.”

Isabelle and Thomas feed the animals at Udny Pumpkins

After carrying out a lot of research Jenny found a new use for her unused land.

She said: “I found out pumpkin picking was big in America but the more I looked into it I just thought it sounded so fun and I was so enthusiastic about it, and it sounded like something I would really enjoy doing.

“The next day I bought 1,000 pumpkin seeds and pots and it has gone from there.”

Jenny admitted the first year was used as a trial run to see if the idea would be popular.

“When we opened I was astonished by the response and by day two we had sold out,” she said.

“It’s nice for young people, especially children who live in Aberdeen who maybe don’t have a garden, they can come along, get their hands dirty and learn about growing pumpkins.”

Jenny added: “We have grown ten different varieties of pumpkins this year.

“There will be a colouring competition, the chance to feed our animals, and baby chicks to hold. We will also have hay bales for children to climb on and a few games too.”

Jenny will have help at the pumpkin patch from husband John and children Isabelle and Thomas.

Jenny explained: “Thomas will hand out recipe cards as we want to encourage people to cook with their pumpkins, Isabelle will help with the chicks, and John has taken the week off work to help, he is very supportive.”

Udny Pumpkins will open on Saturday 20 until Sunday 28 October, but will be closed on Monday, October 22.