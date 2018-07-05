Popular Purple Walk set to return

A north east charity walk is set to make a return later this year following the success of the inaugural event.

The Purple Walk will be held on Sunday, September 30, to raise money for CLAN Cancer Support.

The first Purple Walk event took place in 2016 with nearly 400 participants and raised over £25,000.

Both events have been organised by local woman Alison Brown.

Speaking to the Herald she said: “I organised The Purple Walk in 2016 as a thank you to CLAN Cancer Support, for helping me and my family through my initial cancer diagnosis.

“Only two months after the event in 2016, I received the dreadful news that my cancer had returned and I was to begin gruelling treatment for the disease. Six monthly treatments are still on-going.

“Once again, CLAN have been a valuable support to me at another extremely challenging time of my life.”

The Purple Walk is a 10K walk around Kemnay, starting and ending at Bogbeth Park.

After completing the route, walkers are invited along to the Bennachie Lodge Hotel where they will be treated to a free burger from A & G Collie Butcher.

Alison added: “The scenic route will include the Place of Origin and the river Don path and is the same route as in 2016, as I am still not fit enough to investigate new routes.

“I am delighted with the interest in the event again which is very proudly sponsored by Lawrence of Kemnay, along with the support of Bennachie Lodge Hotel, A&G Collie Butcher, Essentials, Fitness Classes with Jackie Watt and Zumba with Shona.

“People come from all across Aberdeen, Donside and Deeside for the event which is incredible.

“I think this shows that so many people recognise the incredible work of CLAN, not only to cancer patients, but to their families who are most welcome at all of the centres also.

Register online at www.thepurplewalk.co.uk for just £5 per person.