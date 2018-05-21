Prestigious accolade for Inverurie businesswoman

An Inverurie business owner has been named Scottish cosmetic nurse of the year for the second time.

Linda Strachan, who owns Aspire Aesthetics Ltd, secured the title at the Scottish Medical Cosmetic Awards 2018.

Linda, who is a qualified and highly experienced aesthetics nurse practitioner, and independent nurse prescriber was up against nine other finalists.

She said: “To win this award based purely on peer reviews is a massive achievement, especially as we were competing against some large clinics and up against highly experienced expert nurses in the field.

“My priority is always patient safety and patient care and I continually educate myself in the industry to ensure that my clients feel reassured that they are in very safe, qualified hands.

“We are all aware that the industry can sometimes come under criticism due to unregistered and inexperienced people offering quick fixes that can often have disastrous results.

“Therefore, this award will give our clients additional confidence that Aspire Aesthetics is focussed on delivering great outcomes in a safe environment along with an excellent patient experience.”

The awards recognises excellence in the cosmetic aesthetics industry and is judged by industry leaders to ensure a robust and transparent process.

There were 12 award categories and 62 finalists in this year’s awards from small clinics to large businesses with Scotland’s top surgeons, doctors and nurses recognised for their expertise

The judging process was updated this year to remove any public voting, therefore, the winners were chosen following a thorough process by industry leaders, which included secret shoppers and client feedback.