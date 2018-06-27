Pride in the Job award for Martin

An Ellon site manager from Barratt North Scotland carried home awards from Friday’s National House Building Council’s (NHBC) Pride in the Job Quality Awards.

Martin Rait was one of the recipients of the prestigious awards in recognition of his commitment to building homes of outstanding quality.

The Pride in the Job awards recognise the very best site managers from around the country.

Martin and the other five Barratt North Scotland site managers will go forward to the next round of the competition which will select the best site manager in Scotland.

The other winners were Allan Barclay from Kintore, Barry Cooper from Cuminestown, Scott MacNicol from Bridge of Don, Jeff Calder from Alness and John Dawson from Elgin.

The site managers represent the majority of Barratt North Scotland’s current live developments including Westburn Gardens and Riverside Quarter in Aberdeen, Mains of Culduthel and Ness Castle in Inverness, Parkhill View in Kemnay and Osprey Heights in Inverurie.

Douglas McLeod, regional managing director for Barratt Scotland, commented: “These awards demonstrate that our site managers are building some of the best quality homes in Scotland.

“By once again winning more of these awards than any other housebuilder it shows the commitment we have made to excellence in construction and putting customers at the heart of everything we do. To be recognised for our commitment to outstanding quality across 15 developments in Scotland is a fantastic achievement, and a record for our business here.”