"Prince Harry" attends north east wedding

A north east photographer, who has had many Royal commissions over the years at Balmoral with the Royal family, was delighted when a booking came in last year for the Royal Wedding day.

Logan Sangster of Deeside Photographics shot the wedding photos for Ria Cable and Mark Petrie on Saturday, May 19 at the Marcliffe Hotel and Spa.

Ria Cable and Mark Petriewith their dog Zara

Ria, who runs her own tanning salon in Inverurie, and Mark, who works in the family business Deeside Lifting, both live in Echt, and only discovered after the Royal engagement was announced that they would be sharing their big day with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, now known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Ria’s mother Darlene was a renowned Wedding Dress designer, and Logan has worked with her before.

On his way to the wedding, Logan was well prepared for a friend's Royal Wedding themed garden party in the evening, by having his ‘ Harry outfit ‘ in the car, and one of his colleagues thought it would be fun to don the outfit and get a photograph with the couple - which raised a few laughs on the lawns of the Marcliffe Hotel.

Mark also had a surprise in store for Ria, when their beloved spaniel Zara galloped down the aisle when it was announced "who has the rings” - to the delight of the family and guests.

Logan has had several commissions for the Royal Family and has met every member over the years on visits to Balmoral. One of his images was used as the Queen's official Christmas Card in 1998.

Logan said: "We had a marvellous day with Ria, Mark and their families, they all have a huge sense of humour. Ria looked just stunning in a Jesus Peiro Designer gown, it really was a perfect day."